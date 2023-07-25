Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, July 25 2023

Bulkers: Values for BCs have remained stable this week

Capesize BC Aquakatie (174,100 DWT, Aug 2007, SWS) sold to NGM energy for USD 15.90 mil (DD passed), VV Value USD 15.10 mil

Panamax BC Restinga (82,600 DWT, Sep 2006, Tsuneishi Zosen) sold to Bulkseas Marine for USD 13.80 mil, VV Value USD 14.40 mil

Supramax BC Giscours (53,200 DWT, Jan 2009, Zhejiang) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 10.0 mil (SS/DD due), VV Value USD 11.40 mil

Handy BC Tomini Zonda (38,000 DWT, Aug 2016, Zhejiang Ouhua) sold to unknown Greek buyers for USD 19.36 mil, VV Value USD 19.45 mil

Tankers: Modern VLCC values have firmed, whilst older tonnage has softened

No Notable sales this week.

Containers: Secondhand values have softened for Feedermax, Handysize, Sub Panamax and Panamax segments based on reduced earnings.

Feedermax Tampa Trader (1,103 TEU, Mar 2016, Jiangsu New Yangzijian) sold by Lomar Shipping to Scion for undisclosed price, VV Value USD 18.60 mil