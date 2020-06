Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, June 02 2020

Tanker: Mid age LR1 values have firmed.

LR1 Amazon Gladiator (72,900 DWT, Apr 2001, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold for USD 9.00 mil, VV value USD 7.17 mil.

MR2s Hermitage Bridge (47,900 DWT, Dec 2003, Hyundai Mipo) and Anichkov Bridge (47,800 DWT, Nov 2003, Hyundai Mipo) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 18.40 mil , VV en bloc value USD 21.76 mil.

Bulker: Supramax values have firmed.

Capesize Cape Baltic (177,500 DWT, Nov 2005, Mitsui Ichihara) sold to European buyers for USD 10.40 mil, VV value USD 10.03 mil.

Panamax Meister (69,100 DWT, Jun 1997, Imabari) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 3.30 mil, VV value USD 3.28 mil.

Supramax BW Flax (58,100 DWT, Jan 2010, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to Greek buyers for USD 10.50 mil, VV value USD 9.89 mil – On Subs.

Supramax Blue Marlin 1 (57,000 DWT, Dec 2008, Zhejiang Zhenghe Shipbuilding) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 4.85 mil, VV value USD 6.45 mil – At Auction, SS/DD Overdue, laid Up.

Container: Modern Panamax and handy tonnage has softened.

No sales to report.