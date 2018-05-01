Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, May 01 2018

Tankers: MR values have seen a very slight firming following an en bloc deal of two MR2 (Chem/product) vessels. The rest of the sector has seen very slight softening, most notably in LR1 tonnage.

VLCC Spyros (319,200 DWT, Jul 2007, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold to Aeolos Management for USD 34.6 mil, VV value USD 34.18 mil.

Suezmax HS Alcina (160,200 DWT, Jan 2001, Daewoo) sold for USD 10.4 mil, VV value USD 10.21 mil.

Aframax HS Medea (112,900 DWT, Jun 2003, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold for USD 9.3 mil, VV value USD 10.77 mil. SS due.

An en bloc deal of two MR2 (chem/product) vessels by Kirk Kapital AS sold to Norden for USD 37.5 mil, VV value USD 36.51 mil included; Anja/Marianne Kirk (51,300 DWT, Jan/May 2009, STX Offshore).

Bulkers: Values across the sector remained stable with firming in older Handy tonnage.

Capesize Shourong Harmony (180,300 DWT, Sep 2010, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp) sold for USD 25.0 mil, VV value USD 26.53 mil. DD due.

Panamax Eternal Grace (76,600 DWT, Feb 2006, Imabari) sold for USD 13.6 mil, VV value USD 13.15 mil.

Supramax Challenger (52,400 DWT, Apr 2001, Tadotsu Tsuneishi) sold for USD 8.8 mil, VV value USD 8.4 mil.

Handy Zenith Explorer (28,300 DWT, Aug 2008, Imabari) sold for USD 8.5 mil, VV value USD 9.07 mil.

Containers: No sales to report. Very slight firming across the sector, most notably in modern Post Panamax and Panamax tonnage due to an increase in sentiment.