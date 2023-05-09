Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, May 09 2023

Bulkers: Modern Handysize vessels have increased due to firming sale prices, Other BCs remain stable

Panamax Thalassic (81,400 DWT, Dec 2009, Universal) sold to Omicron Ship Management for USD 21.00 mil, VV Value USD 19.21 mil – BWTS.

Supramax Eastern Azalea (56,800 DWT, Nov 2012, Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 15.80 mil, VV Value USD 15.79 mil – BWTS.

Supramax Mandarin Dalian (56,600 DWT, Nov 2010, Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 13.65 mil, VV Value USD 13.91 mil – DD Due.

Supramax Kitakami (55,700 DWT, Apr 2009, Mitsui Tamano) sold to Atlantica Shipping for USD 16.00 mil, VV Value USD 16.58 mil – BWTS.

Supramax Simge Aksoy (53,400 DWT, Aug 2006, Chengxi Shipyard) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 11.00 mil, VV Value USD 11.95 mil.

Tankers: Tanker values have remained stable, aside from the softening of modern MRs

Aframax Makalu (107,100 DWT, Jan 2005, Koyo Dock) sold to Unknown UAE for USD 35.00 mil, VV Value USD 33.45 mil – DD Passed.

MR2 Adamas 1 (50,100 DWT, Apr 2009, SPP) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 24.50 mil, VV Value USD 26.16 mil.

Small Chemical Celsius Malaga (20,800 DWT, May 2008, Shin Kurushima) sold to Petrovietnam for USD 18.50 mil, VV Value USD 20.68 mil – SS/DD Due.

Containers: Container values have firmed

Panamax Northern Promotion and Northern Priority (4,586 TEU, Jan 2010, Daewoo) sold to Ignazio Messina and C Spa in an en bloc deal for USD 55.40, VV Value USD 51.78 mil – BWTS.

Handy Container Guangzhou Trader (1,707 TEU, Jul 2016, Guangzhou Wenchong) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 21.00 mil, VV Value USD 19.33 mil.