Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, May 23 2023

Bulkers: Values have firmed for mid-age Panamax BCs. Other BCs have remained stable.

Capesize BC Mineral Ningbo (178,100 DWT, Jul 2009, SWS) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 23.50 mil, VV Value USD 22.56 mil

Panamax BC Hong Cheng (75,200 DWT, Oct 2011, Penglai Zhongbai) sold to unknown Greek buyers for USD 17.20 mil, VV Value USD 17.39 mil

Ultramax BC Federal Iris (63,000 DWT, Aug 2016, Shin Kasado) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 30 mil, VV Value USD 29.05 mil

Supramax BC Great Wenjie (50,800 DWT, Sep 2002, Oshima) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 7.50 mil, VV Value USD 10.14 mil

Handy BC Super Gunner (31,900 DWT, Feb 2009, Hakodate) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 13 mil, VV Value USD 13.14 mil

Tankers: Tanker values remained stable

Suezmax Agape Soul (159,200 DWT, Jan 2001, Daewoo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 29 mil, VV Value USD 28.20 mil

LR2 Ampleforth (108,900 DWT, Aug 2008, SWS) sold undisclosed buyers for USD 36 mil (SS/DD Due), VV Value USD 36.90 mil

MR2 Eastern Quinch (41,400 DWT, May 2009, SLS) sold to unknown European buyers for USD 21.50 mil, VV Value USD 22.62 mil

Small Chemical Fortitude (20,000 DWT, Aug 2004, Shin Kurushima) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 14.75 mil, VV Value USD 13.97 mil

Containers: Container values have continued to firm marginally as a result of firming rates

No Container sales this week.