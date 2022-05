Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, May 24 2022

Bulkers: Modern Panamax values have firmed

Panamax Palais (75,400 DWT, Jan 2014, Jiangsu Rongsheng) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 22.00 mil, VV Value USD 22.10 mil – DD Passed.

Panamax Rosco Olive (75,000 DWT, Sep 2010, Sasebo) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 25.00 mil, VV Value USD 22.63 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Ultramax Belpareil (63,300 DWT, May 2015, Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry) sold to unknown Norwegian buyers for USD 29.50 mil, VV Value USD 28.15 mil – Inc Charter (TCB 1 yr 27,250 pd).

Supramax Serene Juniper (57,300 DWT, Feb 2011, STX Dalian) sold to unknown Norwegian buyers for USD 19.20 mil, VV Value USD 19.97 mil – Inc Charter (TC 1 yr USD 26,000 pd).

Supramax Pan Crocus (57,300 DWT, May 2009, STX Dalian) sold to unknown Greek buyers for USD 18.00 mil, VV Value USD 18.52 mil.

Handy BC Great Intelligence (38,800 DWT, Nov 2017, Guangzhou Wenchong) sold to Unknown Hong Kong, China for USD 21.50 mil, VV Value USD 25.86 mil.

Handy BC Jin Da (35,200 DWT, Sep 2011, Dongzhe) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 17.30 mil, VV Value USD 17.56 mil.

Tankers: Modern MR values have firmed

VLCC New Talisman (296,100 DWT, Sep 2009, Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co) sold to GCC Fuel Supply FZE for USD 38.20 mil, VV Value USD 39.87 mil – DD Due.

MR2 St Pauli (50,000 DWT, Apr 2017, Hyundai Mipo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 33.30 mil, VV Value USD 34.08 mil – SS Due.

MR1 (Chem / Product) Claxton Bay (36,700 DWT, Jan 2010, Hyundai Mipo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 15.50 mil, VV Value USD 17.55 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Containers: Container values have softened

Handy Container Hansa Coburg (1,740 TEU, Apr 2007, Guangzhou Wenchong) sold to CMA CGM for USD 30.00 mil, VV Value USD 30.84 mil – SS Due.

Handy Container Easline Qingdao (1,510 TEU, Apr 2001, Guangzhou Wenchong) sold to MSC for USD 19.00 mil, VV Value USD 22.30 mil.