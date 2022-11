Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, November 01 2022

Bulkers: Bulker values have softened, aside from a firming of mid age Capes.

Capesize Orient Angel (176,900 DWT, Jul 2007, Namura) sold to unknown Turkish buyers for USD 19.00 mil, VV Value USD 21.55 mil – BWTS fitted.

Panamax Blue Chip (76,600 DWT, Nov 2007, Imabari) sold to unknown South Korean buyers for USD 15.00 mil, VV Value USD 16.60 mil – SS Due.

Panamax Seawind (75,600 DWT, May 2006, Sanoyas) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 15.00 mil, VV Value USD 14.96 mil – BWTS fitted

Tankers: Tanker values have remained stable.

Aframax P Fos (115,600 DWT, Mar 2007, Sasebo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 34.00 mil, VV Value USD 32.37 mil.

Containers: Container values have continued to soften, due to a drop in earnings.

No reported sales this week