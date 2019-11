Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, November 05 2019

Tanker: VLCC and Suezmax values have firmed.

VLCC Ghillie (300,000 DWT, Nov 2019, Daewoo) sold to H Line Shipping for USD 103.00 mil, VV value USD 98.40 mil – Including Charter.

MR2s Hermitage Bridge (47,900 DWT, Dec 2003, Hyundai Mipo) and Anichkov Bridge (47,800 DWT, Nov 2003, Hyundai Mipo) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 21.00 mil, VV value USD 21.39 mil.

MR2 Nord Organiser (47,400 DWT, Dec 2008, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to Dee4 Capital Partners for USD 16.50 mil, VV value USD 15.34 mil.

MR2s Team Toccata and Team Tosca (46,800 DWT, Feb & Jun 2004, Brodotrogir) sold to Ukrainian buyers in an en bloc deal for USD 25.70 mil, VV value USD 20.66 mil.

Bulker: Bulker values have remained stable.

Panamax Genco Raptor (76,500 DWT, Apr 2007, Jiangnan Shanghai Changxing HI) sold to Greek buyers for USD 10.20 mil, VV value USD 10.52 mil – DD Due.

Panamax (Geared) Jal Kumud (76,300 DWT, Jan 2008, Imabari) sold for USD 12.75 mil, VV value USD 13.38 mil.

Supramax Krania (57,400 DWT, Mar 2010, STX Dalian) sold to Econav SA for USD 10.70 mil, VV value USD 11.68 mil – DD/SS Due

Supramax Navios Hios (55,200 DWT, Mar 2003, Sanoyas) sold to Greek buyers for USD 7.65 mil, VV value USD 7.86 mil.

Supramax Desert Melody (54,200 DWT, Jan 2006, Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding) sold to Greek buyers for USD 7.65 mil, VV value USD 6.96 mil.

Supramax Bulk Juliana (52,500 DWT, Nov 2001, Kanasashi) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 6.50 mil, VV value USD 6.71 mil – DD Due.

Handymax Meghna Princess (47,600 DWT, Jan 1995, Oshima) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 3.50 mil, VV value USD 3.60 mil.

Handymax Minxin (45,400 DWT, Mar 1997, Oshima) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 3.20 mil, VV value USD 3.98 mil – DD Due.

Container: Container values have remained stable.

No sales to report.