Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, November 08 2022

Bulkers: Bulker values have softened

Capesize Edward N (176,200 DWT, Jan 2011, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding) committed to unknown German buyers for USD 25.25 mil, VV Value USD 24.98 mil – BWTS fitted.

Capesize Aquafortune (174,700 DWT, Apr 2011, Namura) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 27.00 mil, VV Value USD 27.51 mil – BWTS fitted.

Ultramax Caro Padre (63,500 DWT, Dec 2012, Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 21.10 mil, VV Value USD 20.98 mil – SS Due.

Tankers: Tanker values have remained stable

LR2 Raffles Harmony (105,400 DWT, Jan 2013, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 41.80 mil, VV Value USD 40.70 mil – SS Due.

MR1s (Chem / Product) PSS Vitality and PSS Energy (37,300 DWT, Jan 2002, Dec 2001, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Far Eastern buyers for USD 22.85 mil, VV Value USD 20.61 mil – DD Passed. En Bloc.

Small Clean Tanker (Chem/Prod) Avalon (24,000 DWT, Dec 2005, 3 Maj Brodogradiliste) sold to unknown Greek buyers for USD 9.40 mil, VV Value USD 9.90 mil.

Containers: Container values have softened

No reported sales this week.