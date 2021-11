Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, November 16 2021

Tanker: Mid age LR1 Tanker values have firmed.

Suezmax Densa Whale (158,300 DWT, Mar 2012, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold to Thenamaris for 32.00 mil, VV value USD 31.08 mil – SS/DD Due.

MR2 Ocean Cosmos (50,300 DWT, Jan 2008, SLS) sold for 10.70 USD mil, VV value USD 10.85 mil – At Auction.

Bulker: Bulker values have softened.

Panamax Majulah Harbourfront (81,900 DWT, Nov 2014, Tsuneishi Zhoushan) sold to Far Eastern buyers for USD 29.00 mil, VV value USD 28.80 mil – BWTS fitted.

Ultramax Soho Merchant (63,800 DWT, Jan 2015, Chengxi Shipyard) and Soho Trader (63,800 DWT, Mar 2015, Jiangsu New Yangzijiang) sold to Greek buyers in an en bloc deal for USD 50.50 mil, VV en bloc value USD 52.60 mil – BWTS fitted.

Ultramax Nautical Alice (63,600 DWT, Jun 2016, Jiangsu New Hantong Ship HI) sold to Greek buyers for USD 28.50 mil, VV value USD 29.53 mil – SS/DD Passed, BWTS and Scrubber fitted.

Ultramax Star Crios (63,500 DWT, Jun 2012, Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding) sold to Greek buyers for USD 22.00 mil, VV value USD 23.01 mil.

Handy Spring Breeze (33,800 DWT, Jan 2013, Jiangsu Yangzijiang) sold for USD 15.80 mil, VV value 16.25 mil – Fwd Dely, BTWS fitted.

Container: Panamax and Handy values have started softening.

No Container sales to report.