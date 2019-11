Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, November 19 2019

Tanker: Tanker values have remained stable.

VLCC Sea Latitude (309,300 DWT, Dec 2001, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold for USD 26.20 mil, VV value USD 28.71 mil – DD Due.

MR2 Ocean Topaz (45,000 DWT, Feb 1999, Halla) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 7.50 mil, VV value USD 6.03 mil.

Bulker: Handy bulker values have firmed.

Post Panamaxes Ocean Sapphire (93,000 DWT, May 2012, COSCO Dalian) and Ocean Garnet (92,500 DWT, Jan 2010, COSCO Dalian) sold to Golden Union in an en bloc deal for USD 28.50 mil, VV en bloc value USD 28.43 mil – SS Due.

Supramax Lord (52,500 DWT, Jul 2004, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 5.34 mil, VV value USD 6.55 mil – At Auction.

Handy Bulker Dora Oldendorff (33,100 DWT, Jan 2010, Zhejiang Zhenghe Shipbuilding) sold to Turkish buyers for USD 5.90 mil, VV value 6.54 mil – SS Due.

Handy (Open Hatch) Atalanta (32,300 DWT, Apr 2001, Saiki) sold for USD 5.20 mil, VV value 5.22 mil.

Container: Container values have remained stable.

No sales have been reported.