Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, November 19 2024

Bulkers: Bulker values remain stable this week, with a small decline observed for older tonnage Panamaxes

Post Panamax BC Potina (93,200 DWT, Feb 2011, Zhejiang Zengzhou) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 16 mil, VV Value USD 16.54

Panamax BC Asia Graeca (73,900 DWT, Sep 2004, Namura) sold SS/DD Passed to unknown Vietnamese buyers for USD 11.1 mil, VV Value USD 10.37 mil

Handy BC AK Khaira (30,500 DWT, Oct 2006, Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry) sold DD Due to unknown Turkish buyers for 7.8 mil, VV Value USD 8.13 mil

Tankers: Tanker values remained stable with Mid-age LR1s seeing gains continue from last week

No notable sales

Containers: The stability continues across most Container Values this week, with the exception of older Handy and Sub Panamax vessels increasing

Handy Container Ludwig Schulte (1,330 TEU, Guangzhou, 2008) sold to MSC for USD 15 mil, VV Value USD 14.6 mil

2 x Feedermax Contship Sun and Contship Fun (966 TEU, Yangfan 2007/6) sold En Bloc to Greek buyers for USD 16.5 mil Inc TC, VV Value USD 13.80 mil