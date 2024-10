Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, October 01 2024

Bulkers: S&P values have decreased notably for secondhand Panamax and Kamsarmax vessels

Capesize BC (Newcastlemax) Mineral Cloudbreak (205,100 DWT, Jul 2012, Hanjin Subic) sold to unknown Chinese buyers for USD 38.5 mil, VV Value USD 38.95mil

Capesize BC China Peace (174,400 DWT, Jun 2005, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding) sold to Unknown Chinese buyers for USD 20.3 mil, VV Value USD 19.83 mil

Kamsarmax BC Am Hamburg (81,800 DWT, Jan 2013, New Times Shipbuilding) sold to EGPN Bulk Carrier for USD 18.25 mil, VV Value USD 18.76 mil

Supramax BC Louisiana Mama (58,100 DWT, Aug 2012, Tsuneishi Zhoushan) sold to Unknown Far Eastern buyers for USD 19 mil, VV Value USD 18.69 mil

Tankers: Tanker values remained stable across the board last week

VLCC Sake (300,400 DWT, Dec 2005, IHI) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 40 mil, VV Value USD 39.99 mil

MR2 Elijah (45,700 DWT, Apr 2007, Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co) sold to Salbas Oil & Gas Nigeria for USD 21 mil, VV Value USD 20.56 mil

J19 Stainless Steel Horin Trader (19,900 DWT, May 2015, Usuki Zosensho) sold to Wonjin for USD 31.5 mil, VV Value USD 30.31 mil

Containers: Container values remain stable this week, with some small gains for modern Post Panamaxes