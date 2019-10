Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, October 15 2019

Tanker: VLCC and Suezmax values have firmed due to a significant uplift in rates.

VLCC DS Commodore (298,600 DWT, Feb 2000, Hitachi) sold to NGM Energy for USD 22.00 mil, VV value USD 18.76 mil – Prompt delivery in to hot market.

Bulker: Bulker values have remained stable.

Panamax Mangarella (82,600 DWT, Apr 2009, Tadotsu Tsuneishi) sold to Greek buyers for USD 15.50 mil, VV value USD 15.00 mil.

Panamaxes Trustn Trader I ,Trustn Trader II (82,300 DWT, Jun & Jul 2015, Oshima) and Falcon Trader (81,900 DWT, Oct 2016, Tsuneishi Zhoushan) sold to China Development Bank in an en bloc deal for USD 75.00 mil, VV en bloc value USD 74.67 mil – On Subs.

Panamax Mild Sea (81,700 DWT, Jan 2013, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co Ltd) sold for USD 16.70 mil, VV value USD 16.69 mil.

Supramaxes Lefkoniko (56,800 DWT, May 2010, Jiangdong) and Anogyra (56,700 DWT, Jan 2011, Jiangdong) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 20.20 mil, VV en bloc value USD 21.12 mil.

Handy Bulker KS Flora (35,700 DWT, Mar 2015, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to European buyers for USD 15.50 mil, VV value USD 15.36 mil.

Handy Bulker Global Endeavor (32,100 DWT, Jan 2008, Hakodate Dock) sold to Hai Phong Trading & Transport for USD 8.60 mil, VV value USD 8.23 mil.

Handy Bulker Nord Tokyo (28,400 DWT, Aug 2009, Imabari) sold to Greek buyers for USD 7.75 mil, VV value USD 8.03 mil – On Subs.

Container: Container values have remained stable.

No sales to report.