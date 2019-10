Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, October 29 2019

Tanker: Suezmax values have firmed.

VLCC Power D (319,000 DWT, Jan 2003, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold to Greek buyers for USD 32.00 mil, VV value 29.04 mil.

Suezmax Four Smile (159,800 DWT, May 2001, Samsung) sold to Middle Eastern buyers for USD 17.00 mil, VV value USD 13.29 mil.

MR2s Chase and Lincoln (51,300 DWT, May & Nov 2004, STX Offshore) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 21.00 mil, VV en bloc value USD 22.69 mil.

MR2 Butterfly (47,300 DWT, Jul 2005, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to Greek buyers for USD 11.20 mil, VV value USD 10.90 mil.

MR2s Port Union (46,300 DWT, Jan 2003, STX Offshore), Port Stanley and Port Said (46,000 DWT, Feb & Mar 2003, STX Offshore) and Port Moody (46,000 DWT, Oct 2002, STX Offshore) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 30.00 mil, VV value USD 36.69 mil – Bank Sale.

MR1 Port Stewart (38,900 DWT, Jun 2003, CSSC OME) sold to Middle Eastern buyers for USD 6.60 mil, VV value USD 8.02 mil – Bank Sale.

MR1 Megacore Honami (37,000 DWT, Feb 2010, Hyundai Mipo) sold for USD 10.50 mil, VV value USD 17.06 mil – At Auction.

Bulker: Bulker values have remained stable.

Capesize Azul Integra (203,300 DWT, Dec 2004, Universal) sold to Xin Yuan Ocean for USD 15.80 mil, VV value USD 17.14 mil – SS Due.

Post Panamax Niki (101,700 DWT, Aug 2006, Daewoo-Mangalia) sold to United Arab Emirates buyers for USD 11.00 mil, VV value USD 11.42 mil.

Supramax Fortune Symphony (57,700 DWT, Oct 2016, Tsuneishi Zosen) sold to Japanese buyers for USD 20.50 mil, VV value USD 21.10 mil.

Supramax Centenario Blu (55,600 DWT, Jun 2011, Mitsui Ichihara) sold to New Vision Shipping for USD 13.80 mil, VV value 14.01 mil.

Handy Fortune Bay (28,700 DWT, Feb 2006, Shin Kochi) sold to Vietnamese buyers for USD 6.50 mil, VV value USD 6.21 mil.

Handy Panforce (28,400 DWT, Feb 2004, Imabari) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 5.90 mil, VV value USD 5.20 mil.

Container: Container values have remained stable.

No sales to report.