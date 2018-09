Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, September 04 2018

Tankers: Values have remained stable across all tonnages.

VLCC Gloric (298,500 DWT, Jun 2006, Universal) sold for USD 33.3 mil to Aeolos Management, VV Value USD 30.3 mil – Spares on board, well maintained.

LR1 Cape Texel (73,700 DWT, Jan 2009, New Times) sold for USD 12.5 mil to Norwegian buyers, VV Value USD 14.36 mil – SS Due.

MR High Beam (46,600 DWT, Feb 2009, Naikai) sold for USD 14.8 mil to undisclosed interest, VV Value USD 14.8 mil.

MR MR Nautilus (43,500 DWT, May 1998, Uljanik Brodogradiliste) sold for USD 4.8 mil to undisclosed interest, VV Value USD 4.62 mil.

Bulker: Values have remained stable.

ER Schiffahrt has sold six Capesize vessels (179,000 DWT, 2010), ER Bourgogne (Hyundai Samho HI), Brandenburg (HHI), America (Daewoo Mangalia), Bayonne (HHI), Borneo (HHI), Buenos Aires (HHI) and one Supramax ER Brighton (55,600 DWT, Jul 2010, Hyundai Vinashin) to Star Bulk Carriers in a cash plus shares deal.

Handy IVS Shikra (29,700 DWT, Aug 2008, Shikoku Dockyard) was sold for USD 7.8 mil, VV value USD 10.11 mil. SS Due

Handy Vinalines Fortuna (26,400 DWT, Nov 1991, Hakodate Dock) was sold for USD 2.3 mil, VV value USD 2.66 mil

Container: Values have remained stable throughout Container tonnage with a slight softening in older Handy container tonnage and Feedermax.