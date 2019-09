Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, September 03 2019

Tanker: Mid age LR1 values have firmed.

No reported sales.

Bulker: Values have remained stable.

Panamax Vitagrace (75,900 DWT, Aug 2001, Kanasashi) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 6.50 mil, VV value USD 6.90 mil – DD Due.

Panamax Underdog (74,400 DWT, May 2006, Hudong Zhonghua) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 8.50 mil, VV value 8.92 mil.

Panamax (geared) Sri Wandari Indah (73,900 DWT, Oct 1999, Sasebo) sold to Indonesian buyers for USD 6.00 mil, VV value USD 5.92 mil.

Supramax Lady Mary (52,000 DWT, May 2001, Tsuneishi Cebu) sold to Chinese buyers for USD 5.50 mil, VV value USD 5.36 mil.

Handy Bulker (open hatch) Interlink Eternity (39,000 DWT, Oct 2019, Zhejiang Zengzhou) sold to Ocean Yield for USD 18.00 mil, VV value USD 17.40 mil – BBB.

Handy Bulker SAM Phoenix (33,900 DWT, Jul 2011, Zhejiang Shipbuilding) sold to Greek buyers for USD 8.20 mil, VV value USD 8.26 mil.

Container: Modern Panamax values have firmed.

Panamax Pamina (5,042 TEU, May 2005, Hyundai Heavy Ind) sold to Feedertech for USD 9.13 mil, VV value USD 8.20 mil.

Handy Container KMTC Port Kelang (1,860 TEU, Apr 2004, Hanjin Heavy Ind) sold for USD 6.50 mil, VV value USD 6.19 mil – SS Passed.