Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, September 05 2023

Bulkers: Bulker values for older Capesize vessels firmed, whilst Handy BC values softened due to confirmed sales below

Capesize BC Santa Lucia (176,800 DWT, Aug 2006, Namura) sold to Beks Shipmanagement buyers for USD 16.35 mil, VV Value USD 16.12 mil

Handy BC (Open Hatch) Nord Savannah (37,100 DWT, May 2013, Onomichi) sold to Undisclosed buyers for USD 16.50 mil (SS/DD Passed), VV Value USD 17.23 mil

Handy BC Tasman Spirit (35,300 DWT, Jan 2010, Nantong Chang Qing Sha) sold to Undisclosed buyers for USD 9.50 mil, VV Value USD 10.31 mil

Tankers: Tanker values remained mostly stable last week, however VLCC values are expected to soften over the next week

VLCC Landbridge Horizon and Landbridge Glory (308,000 DWT, April 2019, Dalian Shipbuilding) sold to CSSC Shipping in an en bloc deal for USD 204 mil (BBCB), VV Value USD 194.17 mil

MR1 (Chem/Product) Acamar (37,000 DWT, Mar 2011, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Undisclosed buyers for USD 23.50 mil (BWTS), VV Value USD 24.66 mil

Containers: Secondhand values remained stable depreciating by just c.0.7% for Post Panamax, Panamax and Feedermax. Sub Panamax and Handy’s depreciated c.0.4%

Panamax OOCL St Lawrence (5,047 TEU, May 2005, Hyundai HI) sold by Lomar Shipping to Conbulk for an undisclosed price, VV Value USD 19.40 mil