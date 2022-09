Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, September 06 2022

Bulkers: Bulker values have softened

Handy BC Malto Hope (28,200 DWT, Jul 2013, I-S) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 13.60 mil, VV Value USD 16.47 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Tankers: Tanker values have firmed

VLCC DHT Edelweiss (301,000 DWT, Jan 2008, Daewoo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 37.00 mil, VV Value USD 40.93 mil – SS Due.

LR2 Lila Fujairah (113,800 DWT, Oct 2007, Daewoo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 27.80 mil, VV Value USD 27.96 mil – SS Due.

LR2s Celsius Esbjerg and Celsius Everett (113,100/113,000 DWT, Oct 2009/Oct 2008, New Times Shipbuilding) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 64.00 mil, VV Value USD 63.51 mil – En Bloc.

LR1 Aristos (75,000 DWT, Aug 2006, Onomichi Dockyard) sold to Unknown UAE for USD 21.00 mil, VV Value USD 20.23 mil – BWTS Fitted.

MR1 (Chem / Product) Baltic Monarch (37,300 DWT, Jul 2006, Hyundai Mipo) sold to undisclosed buyers for USD 15.10 mil, VV Value USD 14.48 mil – BWTS Fitted.

Containers

Container values have softened

No Container sales were reported last week.