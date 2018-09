Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, September 11 2018

Tankers: Values have remained stable throughout except for mid age MR’s which have softened slightly

Schulte Bernhard bought 2 MR2 tankers High Beam (46,600 DWT, Feb 2009, Naikai) and High Current (46,600 DWT, Apr 2009, Naikai Setoda) in an en bloc deal for USD 30.0 mil, VV value USD 29.52 mil.

Small Chemical African Sprinter (8,100 DWT, May 2005, Anadolu) sold for an undisclosed price to Monjasa AS, VV Value USD 4.67 mil.

Bulkers

Values have remained steady across the board, with a slight softening of mid to old Supramax tonnage and a firming of older Handy tonnage.

Capesize Ocean Celebrity (177,600 DWT, Jan 2003, Mitsui Tamano) was sold for USD 13.5 mil, VV value USD 14.57 mil.

Panamax Shao Shun 7 (75,400 DWT, Oct 2013, Guangzhou Huangpu) sold, SS Due, to COSCO Shipping Bulk for USD 17.0 mil, VV value USD 18.43 mil.

Supramax Genco Cavalier (53,600 DWT, May 2007, Dayang Shipbuilding) sold for USD 10.2 mil, VV value USD 10.5 mil.

Handy Signe bulker (32,800 DWT, Jan 2010, Jiangmen Nanyang) was sold for USD 9.6 mil, VV value USD 9.39 mil.

Containers

Values have remained stable with only a slight softening of modern to mid age tonnage.

Feedermax Conmar Delta (735 TEU, Jun 2002, Sietas) sold to Harbour Link Group for USD 3.0 mil, VV value USD 2.66 mil.