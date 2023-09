Weekly Vessel Valuations Report, September 19 2023

Bulkers: Although Bulker earnings have firmed, values have remained stable

Panamax BC AP Libertas (75,200 DWT, Jun 2008, Hudong Zhonghua) sold to unknown Greek Buyers for USD 12.35 mil, VV Value USD 12.77 mil

Ultramax BC Cape Cross (63,200 DWT, Aug 2014, Yangzhou Dayang) sold to Clipper Group for USD 22.00 mil, VV Value USD 20.42 mil

Tankers: 10YO VLCCs increased last week due to the sale of Athenian Freedom, showing strength in the VLCC market

VLCC Athenian Freedom (319,100 DWT, Mar 2013, Hyundai HI) sold to Fujian Shipping Group for USD 78 mil (SS/DD Passed), VV Value USD 76.18 mil

Aframax Anavatos 2 (115,00 DWT, Jan 2009, Hanjin HI) sold to Unknown Middle Eastern buyers for USD 41.50 mil, VV Value USD 42.78 mil

MR1 (Chem/Product) Baltic Freedom (37,000 DWT, Sep 2006, Hyundai Mipo) sold to Unknown Middle Eastern buyers for USD 18 mil, VV Value USD 18.26 mil

Small Chemical MH Langoey & Strinda (20,000 DWT, Aug-Oct 2006, Fukuoka) sold in an en bloc deal for USD 31 mil, VV Value USD 30.85 mil

Containers: Secondhand values depreciated c.0.4% for mid age Post Panamax, Panamax, Sub Panamax, Handy and Feedermax

No reported sales this week