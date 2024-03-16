Weichai Showcases Advanced Offshore Marine Power Solutions at APM 2024

The 2024 Asia Pacific Maritime (APM 2024), a cornerstone event for the maritime sector, was held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from March 13-15. The gathering is recognized as the most influential maritime exhibition in the Asia-Pacific, drawing more than 1,500 exhibitors from 60 countries. Weichai was among the participants, challenging established marine engine brands with its latest innovations in marine propulsion and technological achievements. The presentation captured the attention of an international audience, especially stakeholders from the Asia-Pacific region.

Weichai Unveils Revolutionary WH17 Marine Engine, Boosting the Asia-Pacific Maritime Sector

On the morning of 13 March, Weichai made headlines at the Asia-Pacific Marine Engine New Products Conference when it introduced the next-generation WH17, a new high-end marine engine designed to redefine standards in marine propulsion. Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Weichai Group, showcased the engine, highlighting its innovative features and the potential for transforming the marine market. The event, attended by more than 100 influential figures from across the industry, including representatives from marine engine agencies and key customers, marked a significant moment for the Asia-Pacific maritime community.

In a move that underscores Weichai’s half-century legacy in Southeast Asia’s maritime sector, Mr. Tan, the group’s chairman, unveiled the WH17, a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to quality, service, and brand excellence. Weichai’s journey to innovate a new medium-speed marine engine, the WH17, reflects seven years of dedicated research and development. This latest addition has been rigorously tested with over 10,000 hours on the bench and more than 1 million hours at sea, ensuring its readiness to take on the demands of the modern maritime industry.

The WH17 engine series boasts a versatile lineup, from the 6-cylinder model with 1,000 horsepower to the robust 16-cylinder variant delivering 3,200 horsepower, positioning Weichai alongside the world’s elite marine power brands. At the conference, Weichai laid out four steadfast promises to its global clientele:

l To offer the most comprehensive range of marine power options.

l To provide unmatched versatility in applications and superior solution offerings.

l To lead in delivering reliable, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly marine power.

l To ensure unparalleled professionalism, efficiency, and speed in marine power service delivery.

The Weichai WH17 high-end marine engine showcases a suite of advanced engineering features, starting with its high-strength creeping iron body and a cylinder head, alongside a high-grade, reliable alloy steel crankshaft, and an ECU common rail system capable of achieving a fuel injection pressure of up to 2200bar. Key components are meticulously selected from leading international suppliers to ensure optimal performance and quality. The engine’s proprietary ECU technology enables precise operational control, further improving fuel efficiency while reducing the environmental footprint.

Weichai’s strategic introduction of the WH17 aims to broaden its influence in the Asia-Pacific’s competitive marine engine sector. The engine is designed to meet the diverse needs of a wide array of maritime vessels, ranging from inland and offshore transport ships to engineering and passenger vessels, fishing boats, and other specialized maritime crafts, reinforcing Weichai’s market presence and leadership in the region’s maritime sector.

A full range of marine power products tailored to meet the diverse and customized needs of global customers

High-end technology and intelligence are key trends that will shape the future growth trajectory of both the shipbuilding and shipping industries. Standing out as the sole worldwide supplier capable of delivering a comprehensive array of marine power solutions for medium- and high-speed engines, Weichai stood out at the exhibition with the showcase of the innovative WH17 marine power engine. Additionally, the exhibition spotlighted the WP2.5N silent generator set, a versatile solution suitable for a broad range of maritime applications, from transport and fishing vessels, to engineering ships and offshore platforms.

Weichai’s advanced technologies, including the electronically controlled high-pressure common rail system, double supercharging and silent sets, underscore the company’s commitment to eco-friendly shipping and to the sector’s transformation and modernization initiatives.

Weichai has strategically adapted its marine power product offerings to align with the unique characteristics of the local ship market. These distinctive products have garnered significant interest among ship design institutes, shipyards, and shipowners, leading to numerous on-site negotiations for several projects.

Central to Weichai’s success is its advanced research and development (R&D) infrastructure, which stands as a global leader in marine power technology. The R&D system encompasses a full spectrum of engine capabilities, ranging from 34 to 13,600 hp, and is compatible with a diverse array of fuels, including light diesel, heavy oil, biodiesel, and natural gas. The breadth of offerings allows Weichai to offer customized energy solutions that cater to the specific requirements of their customers. All products have undergone comprehensive bench testing and rigorous market validation, achieving operational thresholds of 32,000 hours without the need for overhauls and offering fuel efficiency that surpasses international rivals by 5%, all while adhering to the strictest global emissions standards.

Utilizing big data, Weichai has segmented the marine power market into over 60 categories, reflecting the unique characteristics of marine ship power. The segmentation allows for the creation of customized, high-end products and system solutions across all types of ships, meticulously designed to suit specific ship types, sea conditions, and operational environments.

Expanding its footprint in the Southeast Asian market under the Road and Belt initiative

The Southeast Asian marine engine market holds a pivotal position in Weichai’s internationalization efforts, serving as a traditional stronghold for the company. Weichai’s medium-speed marine engines are ranked among the top three globally in sales volume and secure the leading market share in the Asia-Pacific region. The remarkable performance is backed by the exceptional quality of its products and excellent after-sales service, which have earned widespread accolades from its valued customers.

Weichai has integrated an engine preventive maintenance diagnostic system into its marine power products, facilitating proactive service reminders. The company’s global network encompasses over 1,100 maintenance service centers, with strategically located parts warehouses in key Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This infrastructure ensures rapid response times, with services available within two hours and parts delivery guaranteed within 24 hours.

Looking ahead, Weichai’s strategy prioritizes the local market, enhancing its support to dealers, service providers, and regional partners. By capitalizing on the strengths of its products targeted at the Southeast Asian market, the company plans to establish a state-of-the-art sales and service support center, a modern spare parts inventory, and a training facility, reinforcing the company’s dedication to service excellence and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Weichai is poised to increase its involvement in marine investments and shipbuilding projects not just in Singapore but across Southeast Asia. This strategic initiative is part of Weichai’s effort to fast-track its growth in the region, significantly contributing to the successful implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Source: Asia Pacific Maritime (APM 2024)