Weilbach makes shipping a little greener

The shipping industry as we know it today is more advanced than ever and does not stay still for very long, if at all. Naturally, as technology progresses, it is applied to shipping, increasing the speed at which the industry moves. The combination of shipping and technology can be used for many applications and outcomes, including helping with the current move towards a more sustainable future.

Nautical company Weilbach have made many contributions to the landscape of shipping and continue to do so. Their whole ethos is to make shipping more efficient, safer and faster to improve and shape the future of the industry. Weilbach are over 265 years old and are, of course, supporting the movement to a more sustainable future.

“Where we are currently contributing the most to the green transition is that we digitized all of our paper products. This makes it easier, and also more sustainable, to distribute the products to customers,” says Martin Mikkelsen, Director Business Development at Weilbach.

Weilbach products like OneLog and SeaReader are also pulling in the right direction.

“Our software gathers many different types of data from a wide variety of sources, giving our customers access to the right information, at the right time, in the right form. Bringing all this information together allows them to be more efficient – and therefore greener – in how they use their resources”, says Andrew Swift, CTO at Weilbach.

It’s about lifting in droves. Even the largest maritime companies recognized long ago that no one can carry the green transition alone. The changes we are facing are far too big for that.

That is precisely why everyone can participate, and everyone must participate – if shipping is to achieve the ambitious green goals, it has set itself. The same goes for Weilbach too.

“We have a lot of exciting discussions through our network, where we talk to all types of companies, to find out how we should best approach things. It could, for example be, how new power-to-X products are to be logged, or a special green route optimization, which includes power-to-X systems and stations where batteries could be replaced”, says Martin Mikkelsen.

“These are some of the things that we look into, and everything is still so new, that very few people know precisely how it’s all going to work. At Weilbach, we are ready to contribute with our technological knowledge to take the next steps. That’s for sure”.

Weilbach aim to make shipping more efficient, safer and faster by supplying software solutions, electronic nautical charts, nautical data and e-Learning. Their software solutions plan, monitor and optimize voyages, replace paper log books with a digital version, replace paper libraries on board with a digital technical library and make chart and cell purchasing easy.

Weilbach – founded in 1755 – have offices in Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom, Canada and Egypt.

Source: Weilbach