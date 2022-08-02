Welcome aboard – 60 new apprentices start at Hapag-Lloyd

Yesterday, 60 young women and men are starting their maritime careers at Hapag-Lloyd in Hamburg. Some of the trainees will learn traditional nautical professions: 14 ship mechanics, 14 navigational assistant officers and two engineering assistant officers will be trained as seafarers. A further 18 trainees will learn shore-based professions, such as shipping agent. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd has 12 dual work-study students pursuing bachelor’s degrees at the Hamburg School of Business Administration or the Nordakademie University of Applied Sciences.

Another 14 ship mechanics already started their training at the beginning of the year and are currently on their first voyage with the “Chicago Express”. The 8,600 TEU ship is one of Hapag-Lloyd’s two training vessels and is presently sailing from Southern Europe to the US East Coast.

“We are proud to welcome so many great and talented young people to Hapag-Lloyd again this year,” said Donya-Florence Amer, Chief Information and Human Resources Officer of Hapag-Lloyd. “Our diverse range of training opportunities – both on land and at sea – provide a strong foundation for the future of this young and digital generation in addition to offering first-class preparation for what lies ahead.” Hapag-Lloyd offers a total of 12 different training courses for professions on land and at sea and is the largest maritime training company in Germany. Most of the trainees are taken on after completing their training and continue to work for Hapag-Lloyd.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd