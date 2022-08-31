We are happy to announce the latest addition to our fleet. Just a few weeks after the acquisition of Neptune Tharros (ex Hoegh Maputo), Hoegh Singapore – a sister vessel built also in 2011 – is joining our service under her new name “Neptune Ethos”. The 4’900-car capacity vessel will fly the Greek flag.

With this acquisition, the fifth in the year, Neptune Lines’ owned fleet grows to 19 vessels adding the necessary capacity to cope with the increased customer demands.

We welcome Neptune Ethos to our fleet. May she have fair winds and following seas!

Source: NEPTUNE LINES