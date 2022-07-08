Welcome Stena Ebba, the newest addition to Stena Line’s Baltic Sea E-Flexers

Stena Line introduces the second of the two large E-Flexer class vessels to be deployed on the route Karlskrona-Gdynia: In December 2022, the brand new Stena Ebba will join her sister Stena Estelle, which will connect Southern Sweden and Poland from August onwards. The twin ferries are the two largest of the E-Flexer class of Stena Line and have an increased capacity of 50% more cabins, 30% more passengers and 15% more cargo vs existing E-Flexer vessels.

“The southern Baltic Sea is a key region for Stena Line and our route Karlskrona-Gdynia is a backbone for our ambition to grow and expand further. Stena Ebba, together with the sister vessel Stena Estelle, will set new standards of flexibility, service orientation and customer satisfaction. They are the largest vessels in our successful E-Flexer fleet, and we are proud and excited to soon having Stena Ebba and Stena Estelle connecting some of the most dynamic markets in Europe”, says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

At 240 metres in length, Stena Ebba and Stena Estelle are 36 metres longer than Stena Edda, Stena Embla and Stena Estrid, the other three E-Flexers operated by Stena Line. The two new E-Flexers both have a capacity of 3,600 lane meters and provide space for 1,200 passengers, being excellently equipped to meet the growing demand for the transport of freight and passengers between Poland and Sweden. Like all E-Flexers, Stena Ebba and Stena Estelle have optimised design of hulls, propellers and rudders for maximum efficiency, while being adaptable to an alternative fuel setup in the future.

With the two large E-Flexers, Stena Line continues its expansion in the Baltic Sea, which in recent years has seen the deployment of the prolonged vessels Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route, as well as the opening of the new connection between Sweden and Finland, Nynäshamn-Hanko.

Quick facts Stena Ebba:

• Sister vessel to Stena Estelle

• To be deployed on Karlskrona-Gdynia in December 2022

• Length: 240 meters

• Draught: 6,4 meters

• Width: 28 meters

• Capacity: 3,600 lm, 1,200 passengers, 263 cabins.

Source: Stena Line