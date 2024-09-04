Wellbeing provider OneCare Group announces partnership with WellAtSea

OneCare Group (OCG) is delighted to announce its latest partnership with WellAtSea, which offers a comprehensive wellness programme designed specifically for seafarers. The WellAtSea programme aims to address the unique challenges and needs of individuals working in the maritime industry by promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The WellAtSea programme focuses on four key pillars of wellness: physical health, mental health, social well-being, and personal development. It offers a range of resources, tools, and support services to help seafarers maintain a healthy lifestyle and cope with the demands of their work.

WellAtSea will become a member of OCG, along with Mental Health Support Solutions, Marine Medical Solutions and eLearning provider OneLearn Global.

The partnership will capitalise on the strengths of both companies and will enhance OCG’s holistic offering of health and wellness programmes, which include medical and mental health support through qualified practitioners, alongside training services.

WellAtSea provides a 360-degree wellness platform that uses game play to safeguard the mental and physical wellbeing of seafarers globally. It encourages them to take part in games and earn points and rewards that help take care of the needs of crews and their families. The easy-to-use portal allows crew members to access more than 200 different activities geared towards mental resiliency, socialisation, and physical strength. Seafarers can monitor their own progress through their medical data charts, earn points and claim rewards.

The new offering will focus on providing a proactive approach to health and wellness and is a perfect addition to OCG, alongside Mental Health Support Solutions which provides a 24/7 mental health crisis helpline and access to trained psychologists in over 50 languages.

In terms of physical health, WellAtSea provides access to fitness programmes and resources that can be easily incorporated into the seafarers’ daily routines. This includes exercise routines, nutritional guidance, and tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle while at sea and will add value to the preventative health programmes offered by OCG along with Marine Medical Solutions.

WellAtSea recognises the importance of social connections for seafarers who may spend extended periods away from their families and loved ones. The programme provides opportunities for social interaction through online communities, forums, and networking events.

Personal development is another key aspect of WellAtSea. The programme offers training courses, personal self-care activities, and educational resources to help seafarers enhance their skills and knowledge. The current WellAtSea programme will be enhanced with course development and expertise from the OneLearn team.

OneCare Group Managing Director, Marinos Kokkinis said: “We are very happy to be entering into this partnership with WellAtSea. Having observed the data and successes of the seafarers who have already taken part in the programme, I am confident of the positive changes it can bring. With WellAtSea joining OCG, we can enhance the wellness programmes we already provide by offering crew autonomy over their physical and mental health and empower them to make positive lifestyle choices with the added benefit of points and rewards.”

Managing Director at WellAtSea, Gisa Paredes said: “We are really excited to enter this new era with the well-known wellbeing provider, OneCare Group, to make health solutions more accessible. We are confident that we will be able to continue to further support seafarers in leading healthier and more fulfilling lives while working at sea.”

Source: OneCare Group