WesCom Signal and Rescue encourages seafarers to order early,amidst potential SOLAS expiry date extensions

WesCom Signal and Rescue, a global supplier of marine distress signals, urges businesses to order pyrotechnic products ahead of their expiry dates, following the updated guidance of certification of goods for seafarers released by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The firm, which has been manufacturing world-class pyrotechnics for more than 100 years, stresses the importance of forward planning for the ordering of pyrotechnics and other dated, mandated items, to mitigate any possible supply delays in the future. Currently, there are no problems for WesCom Signal and Rescue with the manufacture of its safety distress signals and the team continues to work closely with its global network of distributors.

Only where absolutely necessary, extensions to expiry dates of pyrotechnics will be made at the discretion of the local maritime authority and will only be considered where availability is a problem for a particular vessel. The extension may be granted for a month at a time to enable the vessel to reach a port where supply can be replenished; but not beyond four years after the date of manufacture, marked on the product.

Keith Bradford, Product & Customer Service Manager for WesCom Signal and Rescue, adds, “We do not currently foresee any problems with availability, but due to the unknown climate we are all in, we strongly recommend working with customers to replace earlier than originally planned. Health and safety is, and will always be, of paramount importance to WesCom Signal and Recue and its suppliers around the world, and we urge seafarers to remain compliant at all times.”

The firm whole-heartedly advises seafarers to keep updated with current regulations to stay compliant, only use quality suppliers and equipment, and certified service partners.

WesCom Signal and Rescue’s business operations will continue unchanged, manufacturing and marketing its brands: Comet, Pains Wessex, Oroquieta and Aurora exactly as before. It is world renowned for its marine safety equipment and is trusted by the world’s navies, lifeboat and rescue services, merchant fleets and airlines, as well as by fishing vessels and leisure craft.

Source: WesCom