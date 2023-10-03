Wessels Reederei rolls out SERTICA to digitalize Fleet Management

As the fleet of the German Wessels Reederei GmbH & Co. KG continues to grow, the company has initiated the deployment of the SERTICA across all vessels, aiming to centralize and elevate the efficiency of internal processes.

Wessels Reederei has embarked on a digital journey to enhance its operational efficiency and safety standards. Now they are leveraging the power of SERTICA Fleet Management software by RINA Digital Solutions to streamline operations both ashore and on board.

As a reputable player in the shipping industry, WESSELS Reederei recognized the need to meet the ever-changing demands of the maritime sector. As such, the shipping company set out to find a comprehensive solution that would encompass various aspects of their operations, from onshore to onboard activities. Starting with the Procurement modules, their next logical step is to implement the Maintenance, Docking, and Quality Management modules.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Hans Chr. Jensen, Head of Sales at RINA Digital Solutions remarked, “Our prolonged dialogue with Wessels Reederei has fostered a rich understanding of their procurement requisites. I am confident that SERTICA’s tailored solutions will exceedingly meet their expectations, offering unmatched value in streamlining processes.”

Michael Eulrich, Fleet Manager at Wessels Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, says, “In recent years, our fleet has expanded significantly, and we are facing the growing demands and challenges as ship managers. The successful integration of the SERTICA Fleet Management System at Wessels Reederei marks a significant milestone in our fleet’s digital transformation journey. SERTICA promises to substantially enhance the efficiency of our fleet operations, empowering us to adapt more effectively to the dynamic demands of the shipping industry. With SERTICA we are ready to set sails towards new goals.”

Wessels Reederei is currently operating 31 vessels. The shipping company is also preparing to implement SERTICA for several newbuilding projects and underlines their commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible shipping services.

Source: SERTICA