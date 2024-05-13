West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) replaces diesel generation with solar electricity

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) has signed a significant Solar Lease Agreement with Starsight Energy, to provide an expected 1.2-Gigawatt hours of solar electricity each year over a 15-year period. This will see 30% of the Terminals’ electricity switch from Diesel generators to renewable sources in 2024.

This partnership marks a major step forward in WACT’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and contribute to APM Terminals’ industry-leading global commitment to be fully net zero by 2040, and to reduce our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 2022.

WACT’s Managing Director, Jeethu Jose, emphasized the company’s dedication to decarbonisation, stating, “The topic of decarbonisation and renewable energy is something I am passionate about. This signing marks the first big step towards WACT’s net-zero journey, and it’s a moment we can all be proud of.”

Ladi Sanni, Managing Director of Starsight Energy Nigeria, highlighted the partnership’s significance, stating, “This collaboration supports our mission of assisting global brands like APM Terminals/WACT transition to clean energy. It is a testament to Starsight Energy and WACT’s forward-thinking energy management and environmental stewardship approach.’’

Solar replaces diesel generators

The project involves installing a 1,092 kWp solar-only system in two phases. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce WACT’s carbon footprint by approximately 20kt of Carbon Dioxide over the life of the agreement. Additionally, the project aligns with Nigeria’s broader goal of transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources.

WACT, owned by APM Terminals, is the first greenfield container terminal built under a Public-Private Partnership model in Nigeria. Strategically located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone in Onne Port, Rivers State, WACT has become the most efficient gateway to markets outside Lagos and a major gateway to East Nigeria.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

The signing ceremony was attended by APM Terminals Nigeria board members, management of APM Terminals Nigeria, WACT, and Starsight Energy. This partnership signifies a crucial step towards a more sustainable future for WACT and the Nigerian energy sector.

Source: APMTerminals