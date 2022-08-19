West are proud to sponsor the Graig 100 cycle ride

West are proud to be the lead sponsor of the Graig 100, a challenging cycle ride in support of The Mission to Seafarers. Now Team West have dusted off their pedals, they’re ready to take the Welsh countryside once again.

Team West are proud to be supporting the Graig 100 cycle challenge for 2022. The course will see Suzanne Byrne, Tim Davies, Thomas Goodfellow, Enam Hussain, Tony Paulson, Chris Edwards and Elliott Watson riding a challenging course covering both 65km and 100km of the Welsh countryside, setting off from Cardiff and out into the Welsh hills on 3 September 2022.

This year the Graig 100 event aims to raise over £100k for The Mission to Seafarers, and West are delighted to be able to help raise the funds needed for the welfare charity serving merchant crews around the world.

Source: West P&I