West Coast becomes top US market for Saudi crude as overall imports shrink

As US imports of Saudi Arabian crude oil shrink to their lowest levels in more than 30 years, the West Coast’s share of those volumes has expanded, because its refiners remain cut off from growing Permian and Gulf of Mexico oil production while output falls from California and Alaska.

The West Coast’s share of US imports of Saudi crude has increased to 58% as of July from 20% in January 2017, while the Gulf Coast’s share has shrunk to 21% as of July from 62% in January 2017, according to an analysis of the latest Energy Information Administration data.

The shifting US reliance on Saudi Arabian imports from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast has happened as Permian production has surged 2.2 million b/d since January 2017, while Alaska and California output has fallen a combined 112,000 b/d in the same period.

“So California refiners, who are geared for medium and heavy crude, have imported more from the Arab Gulf — especially since the shale isn’t right there as it is in USGC,” said Sara Emerson, president of Energy Security Analysis Inc.

Susan Grissom, chief industry analyst for the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, said Saudi crude is a good fit for West Coast refineries, which were built to process California’s heavy, high-sulfur crudes and became reliant on Alaska’s ANS crude, until both streams started declining.

John Auers, executive vice president at Turner, Mason & Company, said overall US imports of Saudi crude have dropped as domestic crudes from shale basins and offshore Gulf of Mexico have displaced it in Gulf Coast refiners.

Overall US crude imports from Saudi Arabia fell to 395,000 b/d in July, the lowest since April 1987, according to the latest EIA data. US imports of Saudi oil peaked in May 2003 at 2.2 million b/d.

The Gulf Coast imported just 82,000 b/d of Saudi Arabian crude in July, the lowest since at least 1993, according to EIA records. The imports peaked in May 2003 at 1.5 million b/d.

In July, Chevron was the single-biggest importer of Saudi crude, bringing in about 210,000 b/d to its California refineries: the 269,000 b/d El Segundo and 245,271 b/d Richmond plants.

Source: Platts