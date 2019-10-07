West of England appoints a new Senior Claims Handler

West of England P&I Club, a leading mutual insurer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Caballero as Senior Claims Handler for European and South American Members. He will be based in the Club’s Head Office in London.

Miguel, a Law graduate with a master’s degree in International Trade Law, is a native Spanish speaker, proficient in English and French. He joins the West of England from another IG Club where he spent three years in a dedicated team dealing with P&I, Damage To Hull (DTH) and Defence claims for Latin American Members. Prior to that, he also worked in private practice and as a correspondent in Spain, as well as in the claims departments of two leading shipping companies.

A keen publisher of articles relating to the maritime sector, Miguel is actively involved with the Spanish Maritime Law Association.

Paul Kaye, Head of Claims (European Team) at the West, said: “We are delighted that Miguel has decided to join us. His past experience and wide-ranging knowledge will be invaluable as we develop our European and South American business.”

Source: West of England P&I Club