West of England: Increase in limits of liability under OPA 90

In line with the requirement under OPA 90 for the United States Coast Guard to review the limits of liability not less than every three years to reflect inflation, it has been announced that as from 23 March 2023 the limits for vessels will increase as follows:

Category

(1) The OPA 90 limits of liability for tank vessels, other than edible oil tank vessels and oil spill response vessels, are:

For a single-hull tank vessel greater than 3,000 gross tons* For a tank vessel greater than 3,000 gross tons, other than a single-hull tank vessel For a single-hull tank vessel less than or equal to 3,000 gross tons For a tank vessel less than or equal to 3,000 gross tons, other than a single-hull tank vessel

(2)The OPA 90 limits of liability for any vessel other than a vessel listed above, including for any edible oil tank vessel and any oil spill response, vessel, are:

Source: West of England