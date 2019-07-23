West of England P&I Club makes key appointment in the offshore market

The West of England, a leading A-rated mutual marine insurer, is today announcing the appointment of a key strategic hire to support its strategy of expansion in the offshore market.

Will Tobin will join the Club in July to head up its offshore business. Will has substantial experience in the offshore sector and until recently held a similar position at another International Group Club. He will augment the West of England’s existing offshore team, helping to expand the Club’s client base and project their service to a global membership in this specialised area of operation.

The Club has identified offshore as an area for growth as it complements their existing product portfolio and core strength of outstanding service as well as building on existing knowledge and experience.

Commenting on this appointment Tom Bowsher, Global CEO, said “Will is well known throughout this market and brings a wealth of experience with him so we’re delighted to announce he’s joining the West. This is further evidence of our determination to grow and diversify our business in a manner which benefits our Members by investing in the right products and people.”

This news follows the Club’s recent move to a modern, efficient office space at the heart of London’s insurance sector and the launch of a new brand identity that reflects both the Club’s contemporary, forward-looking outlook and its 150 years of service to the global shipping industry.

Source: West of England P&I Club