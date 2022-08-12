West P&I Appoints Gina Panayiotou to Drive ESG Strategy

West P&I is delighted to announce the appointment of Gina Panayiotou as the Club’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Manager.

Gina will be responsible for reviewing the P&I Club’s approach to sustainability, people and governance, and for developing and implementing a strategy that supports West’s commitment to ESG.

The maritime lawyer and industry strategist has held senior roles ranging from legal manager at a leading shipowner to global head of shipping and energy for a multijurisdictional law firm and in-house legal counsel of an international cruise line.

After mainly working at shipowners for several years, where she focused on legal strategy and policy, Gina founded Ocean Arena in 2021. The consultancy provides and supports industry stakeholders with practical ESG strategies, covering the whole scope of formulation, implementation, compliance and brand positioning.

Throughout her career, Gina has formulated internal ESG policies and practices in the workplace, and run in-house awareness briefings, covering issues such as diversity, sustainability, safety and transparency. She has also advised companies on ESG compliance for external affairs, adopting practices that align with the organisation’s environmental, social and governance initiatives and their brand positioning in relation to their sustainable development goals.

An experienced maritime lawyer, Gina has been recognised in the Legal 500’s GC Powerlist for Greece and Cyprus as one of the top 100 in-house counsel for driving innovation within maritime. She focuses mainly on strategy and policy.

Gina has been named as one of All About Shipping’s 100 Top Women in Shipping for the past three years, shortlisted for the Greek International Women Awards and recipient of the first Young Leader Award in Cyprus, for being a vigorous “brand ambassador” of the maritime sector. She is Secretary of WISTA UK, represents the UK at the WISTA International Trade Committee, is a Board Member of YoungShip UAE and is UK Chair of the G100 Network on Sustainable Brand Creation.

Commenting on the appointment, Tony Paulson, Corporate Director at West P&I, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gina, a very experienced and highly respected figure in shipping, to the Club. At West, we are committed to enhancing and improving our ESG practices and the support that we offer to our Members, and Gina is perfectly placed to drive this strategy.”

On her new role at West P&I, Gina said: “ESG is an amazing opportunity to create a better future for our industry. Within maritime, diversity, crew welfare, mental wellbeing and decarbonisation are top of the agenda, and I could not be more excited to embark on this new journey with West P&I, an organisation that has embraced ESG initiatives for many years.

I’m confident we will go above and beyond in delivering tangible results and leading positive change in this respect for the organisation, our members and the industry as a whole.”

Source: West of England P&I Club