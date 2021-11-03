West reinforces product diversification strategy with new internal appointments

West of England P&I Club has today announced two internal appointments in support of its wider product diversification strategy. Mark Mathews has been appointed as Head of Product Development and Enam Hussain as Deputy Head of Product Development with immediate effect. Mark and Enam will also continue in their existing roles as Deputy Head of Underwriting (London) and Head of Claims (Eastern Team) respectively.

Mark Mathews has worked in the maritime industry for 41 years, the last 12 as a P&I underwriter. He also has extensive experience as a broker and working in claims. Enam is a qualified solicitor and has experience working in private practice with an international law firm. He has worked in P&I for the last 14 years and has handled some of the world’s largest major casualties.

Both have a detailed knowledge and understanding of West’s joint ventures – Qwest, Astaara and Nordic Marine Insurance – and will manage the commercial and servicing aspects of the diversification strategy. These appointments will strengthen the West’s relationships with its joint venture partners, as well as coordinate the way in which these businesses interact with the Club’s Members. This latter role will include liaison with West Fixed, managed by Damian Mustard, and West Offshore, which is overseen by Will Tobin.

Tom Bowsher, Group CEO, commented: “Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, I am pleased to report that Qwest, Astaara, and Nordic Marine have been making positive progress with the West’s support. We are confident that our Members’ interests are best served through a broad array of services that not only strengthen and complement our core offering, but that are driven by an innovative approach to meeting their needs at every stage of the voyage. I would like to wish Mark and Enam all the very best with their new positions as they lead the continued progress of our product diversification strategy.”

Qwest is a maritime risk management consultancy, founded by West and C Solutions, to meet shipowners’ and operators’ existing and emerging needs through a range of innovative marine legal, claims and consultancy solutions.

Astaara is a Guernsey-based integrated insurance services and risk management advisory business, which has developed a marine cyber insurance solution supported by a dedicated analytics capability. The need for such specialist marine cyber solutions has never been more apparent and Astaara recognises that through a structured and pragmatic approach, cyber risks can be effectively identified, managed and mitigated, even in face of an increasingly hostile threat environment.

Based in Stockholm, Nordic Marine Insurance (Nordic) is a leading independent marine insurance company and provider of niche insurance products, such as delay insurance, to the global maritime industry. Supply chains disruption and other delaying events make Nordic’s fixed premium primary delay cover increasingly vital for shipowners and operators today.

