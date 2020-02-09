Western Australia LNG ports prepare for tropical cyclone Damien

The LNG export ports of Dampier and Ashburton in Western Australia took action to prepare for a severe tropical cyclone, Damien, that hit a category three level on Friday, and was expected to intensify over the weekend.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, or BOM, ranks cyclone categories on a scale of one to five, with five being the strongest.

The Port of Dampier has completed clearing and is now shut, the Pilbara Ports Authority said on Friday, while the Port of Ashburton has also moved into the clearing stage.

“The weather forecasts will continue to be monitored, with further advice to be issued if there is a change to the situation,” it said.

In December, the Port of Dampier exported 1.91 million mt of LNG, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

The Port of Ashburton ships LNG for the Chevron-run 8.9 million mt/year Wheatstone LNG project.

“Gales are forecast to develop along the Pilbara coast between Wallal Downs and Mardie including Port Hedland, Karratha and Dampier from as early as Friday evening,” BOM said. “Destructive winds with wind gusts to 150 km/hr are likely to develop during Saturday morning as the cyclone approaches the coast.”

Meanwhile, Woodside Energy, which operates from Karratha said it was taking the necessary precautions to safeguard its people and assets.

“All non-essential personnel across our Karratha assets are departing work areas and we have secured all equipment on site as the safety of our people remains our highest priority,” said a Woodside spokeswoman.

Source: Platts