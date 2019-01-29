Western Australian LNG Port of Dampier resumes shipping as cyclone passes

The Western Australian LNG exporting Port of Dampier resumed shipping operations on Monday after it cleared vessels last week due to a cyclone while the Port of Ashburton was not impacted, the Pilbara Ports Authority said Monday.

“Shipping operations in the Port of Dampier have resumed in a staged manner, with all inner anchorages opened at 7 am [AWST] this morning (28 January 2019),” it said in an update Monday.

“There were no impacts to shipping operations at the ports of Ashburton and Port Hedland,” it said.

The Port of Dampier began clearing vessels Thursday night local time last week as Tropical Cyclone Riley moved along offshore the Pilbara coast.

The cyclone never made landfall and Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Tuesday that it is weakening and moving away from the Western Australian coast over open waters.

The Port of Dampier shipped 11.55 million mt of LNG from July-December, according to data from the Pilbara Port Authority.

The Port of Ashburton ships LNG for the Chevron-run 8.9 million mt/year Wheatstone LNG project.

