Western Bulk is increasing volume and expecting a minor negative result for the first half of 2023. No dividend declared for Q1-23

While Western Bulk had an extraordinarily good start last year, 2023 has been slower and more according to normal seasonality. The first quarter of the year is normally the weakest period. The lower market has been used to increase volume, currently up to about 130 vessel equivalents.

In addition, the company has made investments in repositioning of vessels and had a short position in a rising market for a limited time period. Although trading performance is expected to generate positive Net TC in the first half of the year, there is a risk that net earnings will be negative for the period.

“The forward value of existing contracts is positive and increased forward rates are likely to provide higher market volatility and more trading opportunities. Combined with repositioning of vessels and investments in volume, the outlook for the second half of the year is positive”, states Hans Aasnæs, CEO.

Based on the current results, the Board of Directors has decided that no dividend will be declared for Q1-23.

Source: Western Bulk Chartering