Western Container Services Welcomes Industry Veteran Chris Divis To Their Team

Western Container Services, a storied family-owned shipping container depot based in Sydney, is proud to announce the newest addition to their team, Chris Divis, as they gear up for a promising 2024.

Chris Divis, a name synonymous with excellence in the Sydney container industry, brings over 35 years of experience to Western Container Services. His journey began in 1985, and he has since been a pivotal figure in the industry, notably through his 20-year tenure at the helm of Sydney Sideloaders, a transport company serving many of Western’s current customers.

In a recent conversation, Divis expressed his excitement about joining Western Container Services, a company that has evolved remarkably from its humble beginnings as an empty container park nearly 50 years ago. He is particularly enthusiastic about the transformation into a full container load (FCL) depot, a significant leap for the company. Divis sees this as a thrilling challenge and looks forward to being part of a team that nurtures such growth.

Highlighting the strategic location of Western Container Services in South Strathfield, Divis points out the seamless accessibility to Sydney’s major motorways like the M4 and M5. This location is a crucial factor for businesses in emerging areas like Kemps Creek, Eastern Creek, and Horsley Park, ensuring prompt and reliable delivery of goods.

Chris Divis’s insight into the logistics and transport dynamics of Sydney is invaluable. He emphasizes the importance of efficient turnaround times, especially for rural deliveries and refrigerated transport. The depot’s ability to offer quick and reliable services, like rural tailgate inspections and powered reefer storage, positions Western Container Services as a leader in the field, especially for small to mid-sized importers and exporters in Western Sydney.

Joining a company with such a rich heritage and a deep commitment to servicing Sydney’s west, Divis feels a sense of pride and excitement. He reminisces about his early days as a truck driver, bringing empty containers to Western Container Services, reflecting on the company’s growth and his own journey in the industry.

Western Container Services stands at the cusp of a new era, and with Chris Divis on board, they are poised to enhance their service offerings and continue their legacy of excellence in serving the Sydney community. Divis’s experience, knowledge, and passion are key to driving the company forward, ensuring that Western Container Services remains a vital player in Sydney’s bustling import and export industry.

Source: Western Container Services