Western European Banking Sector Outlooks Are Mostly Neutral

Business conditions for western European banks and their performance will remain sound despite muted economic growth prospects, Fitch Ratings says in its 2025 Outlook report for the sector. This drives the ‘neutral’ outlook for the western European banking sector overall and for nearly two-thirds of the individual countries in the region.

Structural improvements in several countries in southern Europe, including Greece, Portugal and Spain, have set the basis for further improving conditions. Loan growth should pick up more than elsewhere given stronger GDP growth prospects and structural balance-sheet improvements should put banks in a good position to benefit. The only ‘deteriorating’ outlook is in France, where high political uncertainty and fiscal policy risks will make the economic environment more volatile and could put pressure on funding costs.

The ‘neutral’ outlooks for all other sectors reflect overall stable credit fundamentals, supported by resilient asset quality and strong capital. Profitability will decrease from its cyclically high levels, primarily driven by lower (NII), which will decline by between 5% and 10% in most countries.

The pace of interest rate cuts will be important in determining the extent of pressure on NII. Loan growth and reinvestment of maturing securities at higher interest rates will mitigate margin pressure, and higher fee and commission income will particularly benefit diversified banking groups. We expect the southern European and Nordic banks to remain among the most profitable, with French, German and Swiss bank continuing to lag their peers.

Loan impairment charges should converge to historical averages in most western European countries, with Nordic and Swiss banks remaining at the lower end. Pockets of risk to asset quality are present in SME and highly leveraged corporate lending, and commercial real estate.

Source: Fitch Ratings