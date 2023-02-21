WFW advises BPER on US$6.5m Bulk Malta financing

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has advised BPER Banca S.p.A. (“BPER”) on a US$6.5m loan granted to Bulk Malta Limited (“Bulk Malta”), a Rimorchiatori Riuniti Group company controlled by Crystal Maritime Holding S.r.l..

The main purpose of the loan is to refinance the existing financial debt relating on Bulk Malta’s Hampton Bridge Panamax bulk carrier vessel built in Korea in 2013.

BPER Banca, formerly known as Banca Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna S.C., is a commercial and co-operative bank and the parent of BPER Group, one of Italy’s leading banking group. It has a primary focus on small and medium sized enterprises with a strong international client base.

Founded in Genoa in 1922,Genoa’s Rimorchiatori Riuniti is the Mediterranean’s leading provider of harbour towage services as well as an active shipping company in the dry cargo and in the offshore sectors.

The WFW Italy maritime team that advised BPER on all aspects related to the drafting and negotiation of the loan agreement and guarantee documents was led by Partner Furio Samela working closely with Associate Sergio Napolitano.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams