WFW advises CDP on €10m Sanlorenzo financing

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) advised Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (“CDP”) on a €10m financing to Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (“Sanlorenzo”), a company listed on the STAR segment of the Electronic Equity Market.

The funding, provided by the European Investment Bank, will be used for new investments in research, development and innovation planned by Sanlorenzo for 2020-2022.

Sanlorenzo is a world leader in the design, production and marketing of high-end yachts and superyachts. CDP is a prominent Italian financial institution, founded in 1850 in Turin to promote economic development through long-term investment and act as the government’s arm for executing public policy mandates

The WFW Italy Finance team advising CDP was led by Partner Mario D’Ovidio, assisted by Associate Amelia Garavaglia and Trainee Daniele Sani. They worked closely throughout the transaction with CDP’s in-house team comprising Business & Financing Legal Manager Antonio Tamburrano, Enterprise, Infrastructure and Financial Institutions Legal Manager Maurizio Iaciofano, Andrea D’Agostino and Carlo Caccetta.

Mario commented: “It was a pleasure to be able to advise CDP on a transaction which will contribute to the development and introduction of cutting-edge technology with a strong focus on sustainability into the maritime industry. It confirms both CDP committed support for Italian innovation and WFW’s standing as the leading legal advisers to the maritime sector in Italy”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams