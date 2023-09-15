WFW advises Global Ports Holding on Bremerhaven cruise terminal contract award

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) advised Global Ports Holding Plc (“Global Ports Holding”) on its successful bid in a Europe-wide competition for the contract to manage bremenports GmbH & Co (“bremenports”), the operating company for the Bremerhaven cruise terminal in Bremen, Germany. WFW advised Global Ports Holding throughout the process on procurement, regulatory and contract law as well as on setting up a German operating company. The concession of current operator, Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven, expires end 2024.

Istanbul-based Global Ports Holding is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator with 27 ports in 14 countries providing services to more than 15m passengers a year. bremenports is Bremen’s port management company organised under private law, headquartered in Bremerhaven and fully owned by the municipality of Bremen.

The multidisciplinary WFW Germany team that advised Global Ports Holding was led by Munich Partners Dr Felix Siebler (Regulatory, Public Law & Competition) and Dr Christian Bauer Corporate and Energy). They were supported by Counsel Norbert Schleper (Regulatory, Public Law & Competition, Hamburg), Managing Associate Annekathrin Hoffmann (Energy and Infrastructure, Munich), Senior Associates Muteber Yalcin (Corporate and M&A, Hamburg) and Dr Jonathan Möller (Regulatory, Public Law & Competition, Hamburg) and Associate Felix Wörner (Corporate and Energy, Munich).

Felix commented: “We are very pleased to have been able to support our long-standing client Global Ports Holding in winning this competitive bidding competition. Being granted this mandate once again demonstrates WFW’s impressive track record advising on challenging infrastructure projects” .

Christian added: “Advising Global Ports Holding on this successful bid also highlights our expertise in German regulatory and contract law”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams (WFW)