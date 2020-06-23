WFW advises Globus Maritime on US$12m public offering

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has advised long-standing client Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus”) in connection with a public offering, raising approximately US$12m.

In the offering, which priced on June 18, 2020, units consisting of one common share (or pre-funded warrant) and Class A warrants were sold in an underwritten public offering registered with the SEC on Form F-1 for gross proceeds of approximately US$12m, not including any exercise of the underwriter’s overallotment option, which was also partially exercised. Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share and will expire five years from issuance.

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of five dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally.

The WFW New York corporate team advising Globus on the transaction was led by Partner Steven Hollander, supported by Partner Will Vogel, Counsel Todd Johnson and Associate Danny Berger.

Steven commented: “It was a pleasure to work with Globus on this transaction and we are pleased to have worked closely with a nimble company to document this deal relatively quickly.”

Source: Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”)