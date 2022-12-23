WFW advises Navigazione Montanari and NAI on sale of Vallermosa and Valtamed tankers

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has advised Navigazione Montanari S.p.A. (“Navigazione Montanari”) and Nai Int Ltd (“NAI”) on the sale of the Vallermosa and Valtamed tankers.

The Vallermosa, which was previously used to transport oil products, was built in South Korea in 2003 at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd. It was sold by Navigazione Montanari to Asian buyers.

NAI sold the Valtamed, which was built in South Korea in 2004 at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. yard.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Fano, Italy, Navigazione Montanari specialises in shipping products for the oil and petrochemical sectors and counts among its clientele the leading operators in those sectors. NAI is a Maltese company and part of the Navigazione Montanari group.

The WFW Italy Maritime team that advised the sellers was led by Partner Furio Samela, assisted by Associates Beatrice D’Amato and Sergio Napolitano.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams