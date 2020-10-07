WFW advises Tradebe on acquisition of tank farm in port of Hamburg

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has advised the Tradebe Group (“Tradebe”) on the acquisition of Tanklager Wilhelmsburg GmbH (“TWG”) from BDH Biodiesel Hamburg GmbH, a subsidiary of the Dr Oetker Group. ING Corporate Finance (“ING”) acted as financial adviser to Tradebe.

TWG currently consists of 22 tanks with a total storage capacity of circa 74,000 cubic metres located in the port of Hamburg. It offers services for the storage and handling of mineral oils and biogenic liquids among other products and, given its location, is well connected, with transport routes by sea, rail and road.

Since its founding 1980 in Spain, Tradebe has become a leading, global company in the environmental and storage terminal sectors and serves various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, especially in Europe (UK, Spain, France and Germany), the US and the Middle East. Tradebe employs around 2,600 people worldwide and operates close to 90 facilities. Through the acquisition of TWG, Tradebe expands its range of services into chemicals and speciality chemicals and strengthens its presence in the German market, a key region for the group’s growth strategy.

The multidisciplinary WFW Germany team that advised Tradebe was led by Munich Office Head and Corporate Partner Dr Dirk Janssen. He was supported by Hamburg Partners Dr Christine Bader, Dr Maximilian Boemke (both Regulatory), Verena Scheibe (Tax), Dr Andreas Wiegreffe (Employment) and Dr Sebastian Baum (Real Estate), Senior Associate Silvia Rava (Corporate Munich), as well as the associates Annabelle Forster and Paul Philipp Greef (both Regulatory Munich & Hamburg), Muteber Yalcin (Real Estate, Hamburg) and Manuel Rustler (Tax, Frankfurt).

Dr Dirk Janssen commented: “We are delighted to have advised Tradebe on this strategically significant acquisition. This transaction highlights again WFW’s ability to provide significant added-value for our clients on complex transactions in the infrastructure sector through our integrated approach and extensive sector expertise. It was a special pleasure to work closely throughout this transaction with the -in-house teams at Tradebe and ING”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams