WFW advises Triton Marine’s shareholder on its acquisition by Howden

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has advised the sole shareholder of Triton Marine S.A. (“Triton Marine”) on the company’s sale to the Howden Hellas Group (“Howden”).

Triton Marine is a leading marine insurance brokerage.

Howden Hellas and Howden Cyprus is the largest insurance & reinsurance broker in both Greece and Cyprus, with 20 years of establishment and more than 190 executives, 2500 large corporate clients, five offices in Athens, Thessaloniki, Ioannina, Heraklion (Crete) and Nicosia, are part of the Howden Broking Group.

The WFW Athens team that advised Triton Marine was led by Partner Virginia Murray, supported by Counsel Valina Giouzelaki and Associates Eleni Stylianou and Christianna Papageorgiou.

Virginia commented: “We are delighted to have advised Triton Marine’s shareholder on such an important transaction, both for our client and for Howden Hellas and its ambitions in the marine insurance sector. This instruction highlights WFW Athens’ M&A expertise across a range of sectors, including marine insurance, and our commitment to getting the deal done in our client’s best interests.

Nick Ghiouzelakis, Triton Marine CEO, said: “Our integration into Howden Hellas which is part of the Howden Group is a really significant step for me and for all of the team at Triton Marine. It ensures that we now have a platform to expand our business and service to our clients. We are really grateful to the team at WFW for helping us complete all aspects of this transaction in a way which will secure the interests of the company and the team going forward”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams