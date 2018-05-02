WFW announces four new Maritime Partners for 2018

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) has promoted four Associates in the firm’s world leading Global Maritime group to Partner. They are:

Marsila Karpida – New York

Marsila focuses on advising domestic and international shipping banks and owners on loan and security documentation, shareholders’ and investors’ agreements, charterparty negotiations, shipbuilding contracts, sale and purchase and general commercial documentation.

George Macheras – London

George advises banks, financial institutions and ship owners on all aspects of ship financing, including restructurings and work-outs, as well as on the commercial matters relating to the sale, purchase, employment and vessel operations.

Michael Savva – Dubai

Michael advises financiers, owners and operators on a range of domestic and international asset and structured finance transactions in respect of a number of different asset classes, including debt and equity financing, regulatory and advisory services and enforcement. In addition to ship finance, Michael is also active in the aviation, sports and Islamic finance sectors.

Patrick Smith – London

Patrick specialises in shipping finance, predominantly working on debt finance transactions for owners, international banks and private equity funds. He regularly acts on restructuring transactions and the maritime and due diligence aspects of mergers, fleet acquisitions and loan portfolio sales.

Global Maritime Sector Head Lindsey Keeble comments: “All our new Partners are outstanding lawyers who have demonstrated an absolute commitment to providing first rate client service. They thoroughly deserve this recognition and will help drive the continued success and expansion of WFW’s Maritime Group going forward”.

Source: WFW (Watson, Farley & Williams)